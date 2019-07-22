SAN ANTONIO — Basketball fans in the Alamo City will need to wait until the end of the summer to see pro basketball return to the AT&T Center. The BIG3 pro basketball league, slated to make a stop in San Antonio in August, announced a schedule change on Monday.

The games scheduled for August 18 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio have been shifted to Dallas. If you bought tickets, you can receive a full refund or a free seat upgrade if you attend the event on August 17 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

RELATED: San Antonio Spurs announce 2019 preseason schedule

The August 17 event in Dallas will be called the “BIG3 Ballout.” It will feature all six weekly games on one day at American Airlines Center with fans being able to watch six games with just one ticket. The league said BIG3 Ballout will include top-level musical performances on court, youth clinics throughout the weekend and meet-and-greets for fans with players.

Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster online or via phone will be refunded automatically. All other tickets can be returned to the point of purchase for a refund. For more information, please call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or the AT&T Center Box Office at 210-444-5870.

