'Dear Longhorn Family' | Sam Ehlinger declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas — After four illustrious years as the starting quarterback for the University of Texas, Sam Ehlinger announced Sunday that he would forego his extra season of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft.

Ehlinger made the announcement on his Twitter page.

The announcement comes after Ehlinger played his final game for the burnt orange and white in the Alamo Bowl. Ehlinger was sidelined from halftime onward due to a shoulder injury, but the Longhorns won the game against Colorado, 55-23.

Texas' senior quarterback played in 46 games and made 43 starts during his time on the Forty Acres, leading the Longhorns to 27 wins as the starting quarterback, which is the fourth-most in school history. He ends his collegiate career at the Forty Aces ranked second in UT history in completions (923), passing yards (11,436), total offense (13,343), passing touchdowns (94), and total touchdowns responsible for (127).

Ehlinger also ranks second among Longhorn quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (33) and third in rushing yards (1,907).

According to Texas Athletics, Ehlinger is one of only three players in FBS history to throw for at least 11,000 career yards and rush for more than 1,500 yards. He is also one of only three players in FBS history to throw for at least 90 touchdowns and rush for 30. Ehlinger’s 127 touchdowns responsible for rank as the fourth-most in Big 12 history, and his 94 passing touchdowns are the seventh-best tally by a Big 12 quarterback.

In 2020, Ehlinger earned second-team All-Big 12 recognition from the Big 12 coaches. He was also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection (2018-20) and a six-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Ehlinger has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl that will be played on January 30 in Mobile, Ala.