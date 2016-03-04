PHOTOS: Santiago Patino's hat trick propels San Antonio FC to season-opening win

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC opened the 2021 USL Championship season with a bang, defeating Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 3-0 at Toyota Field in front of a sold out and socially distant crowd of 3,768. A hat-trick for SAFC forward Santiago Patino helped lead the club to its first three points of the season.
“Its been a long time since we had fans in the building, so its an emotional night for everyone,” said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. “This is three points that we earned and deserved, and we did it for our fans. I am incredibly pleased with the level of commitment. We asked the players to be focused, apply intensity and be resilient for 90-plus minutes and that’s what they did so I am incredibly proud of them.”
SAFC opened the scoring in the 16th minute when a Marcus Epps cross was deflected by the Switchbacks keeper where Patino applied a simple header into the net. SAFC and Patino doubled the lead in the 28th minute when a great passage of play started by Cam Lindley found PC on the left side of the box. After a first-time cross, Patino expertly dispatched the finish to secure the brace and the two-goal lead.
SAFC opens 2021 season with win at Toyota Field
After entering halftime with the 2-0 lead, San Antonio continued to pressure the Switchbacks goal in the second half. Finally, in the 87th minute, midfielder Chris Lema played a fantastic through ball that found Patino who calmly slotted past the keeper for his hat-trick. The trifecta of goals marks just the second hat-trick in SAFC history, and the first since Ever Guzman recorded three goals in October of 2019 at Portland. Patino also became the third player (also, Jason Johnson and Frank Lopez) to score at least two goals on his SAFC debut. The striker earned SWBC Man of the Match honors after adding five shots and four shots on target.
In addition, SAFC goalkeeper kept his first clean sheet of 2021, and 20th overall for the club. His 20 shutouts rank first in team history as the San Antonio native added one save on the night.
With the win, SAFC is now unbeaten in 14 straight regular season home matches. The club improved its overall record at Toyota Field to 42-10-22. The Alamo City club is now 4-0-2 in home openers, outscoring opponents 13-5 in those matches.
SAFC returns to USL Championship action next Saturday, May 8 at Toyota Field against Real Monarchs SLC.
Scoring Summary:
SAFC: 1-0, Santiago Patino 16’
SAFC: 2-0, Santiago Patino (PC assist) 28’
SAFC: 3-0, Santiago Patino (Chris Lema) 87’
Disciplinary Summary:
SAFC: Yellow Card (Santiago Patino) 24’
COS: Yellow Card (Jimmy Ockford) 38’
COS: Yellow Card (Jose Torres) 70’
Attendance: 3,768 (socially distant)
SAFC Starting XI: GK: Matthew Cardone; D: Mathieu Deplagne, Jasser Khmiri, Axel Sjoberg (Chris Lema 20’), Sam Gleadle; M: PC (c), Cam Lindley, Marcus Epps, Emil Cuello (Shandon Hopeau 68’); F: Santiago Patino, Nathan (Ollie Wright 85’)
Substitutions not used: Carlos Mercado, Ethan Bryant, Leo Torres, Fabrizio Bernal
Postgame Notes:
- SAFC forward Santiago Patino was named the SWBC Man of the Match after scoring a hat-trick in his club debut…the hat-trick marks the second in club history for SAFC (also, Ever Guzman 10/11/19 at POR)…Patino is the third player in SAFC history to score at least two goals in his debut (also, Jason Johnson 4/3/16 at SEA; Frank Lopez 7/17/19 at ELP)…in addition to his three goals, Patino also recorded five shots and four shots on target
- With the win, San Antonio FC is now unbeaten in 14 straight regular season home matches at Toyota Field…SAFC went 7-0-1 at home last season, marking the first unbeaten home season in team history…SAFC is now 42-10-22 at home in regular season history
- After the 3-0 win, SAFC continues to be unbeaten in home openers in club history…SAFC now has a 4-0-2 record at Toyota Field in home openers, outscoring opponents 13-5 in those matches…the 3-0 win tonight matches the biggest win in a home opener in club history (also, 4/1/17 vs. LA)
- San Antonio FC is now 54-7-11 in team history when scoring first, 46-15-15 when scoring in the first half and 51-10-3 when scoring multiple goals
- SAFC goalkeeper Matthew Cardone kept his first clean sheet of the season and his 20th career shutout for SAFC, which ranks first in team history
- SAFC defender Sam Gleadle and midfielder PC led the team in tackles (five) while Mathieu Deplagne led the club in interceptions (five) and Jasser Khmiri led in clearances (three)