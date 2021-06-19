PHOTOS: San Antonio FC extends unbeaten home streak to 18 matches with 1-1 draw vs. RGV FC

SAFC's season record stands at 2-2-5.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC (2-2-5) extended its unbeaten streak to 18 matches at home in the regular season with the 1-1 draw vs. RGV FC (5-2-2). An early strike from forward Justin Dhillon helped SAFC earn the point.

“The guys competed,” said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. “We continue to keep this regular season home unbeaten streak going, 18 games is quite impressive in any league in the world; its not as easy thing to do. From that perspective I am very proud of the players. I thought we did enough to get the three points, and we have to continue to trust the process.”

SAFC opened the scoring when Dhillon received a pass from the early substitute Ollie Wright and buried his left-footed finished around and past the RGV FC keeper. The goal marked the second for Dhillon in SAFC colors and first at Toyota Field, while the assist was Wright’s first professional tally in his young career.

The San Antonio lead lasted 10 minutes before Elvis Amoh split the SAFC defense and found the on-rushing Christian Sorto who coolly finished past Matthew Cardone to even the score at one. Cardone would go on to record two saves in the match to help maintain the point for San Antonio.

Dhillon was named the SWBC Man of the Match after his goal along with two shots and two key passes on the night. SAFC will now travel to Salt Lake City to face Real Monarchs SLC next Saturday June 26.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0, Justin Dhillon (Ollie Wright assist) 13’

RGVFC: 1-1, Christian Sorto (Elvis Amoh assist) 23’

Disciplinary Summary:

SAFC: Yellow Card (Cam Lindley) 15’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Justin Dhillon) 17’

RGVFC: Yellow Card (John Sanchez) 59’

RGVFC: Yellow Card (Robert Albuquerque) 64’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Joaquin Varela) 66’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Chris Lema) 90’

RGVFC: Yellow Card (Vincente Sanchez) 90’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Liam Doyle) 90’

RGVFC: Yellow Card (Louis Ramsay) 90’

Attendance: 3,920

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Matthew Cardone; D: Joaquin Varela, Axel Sjoberg (c), Liam Doyle; M: Sam Gleadle, Cam Lindley (Jordan Perruzza 88’), Marcus Epps, Jose Gallegos, Chris Lema; F: Justin Dhillon, Nathan (Ollie Wright 10’) (Emil Cuello 71’)

Substitutions not used: Carlos Mercado, Ethan Bryant, Leo Torres, Shandon Hopeau

Postgame Notes: