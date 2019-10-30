SAN ANTONIO — A little over a week after ending its season with a 12-13-9 record and being eliminated from USL playoff contention, San Antonio FC announced Wednesday that coach Darren Powell won't return in 2020—a mutual agreement between both parties.

A press release from the team states Powell had compiled a 59-44-39 record in four years with the club, having been at the helm since its inception prior to the 2016 season. SAFC improved from 10 wins in its inaugural season to 17 in 2017, as well as an appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals, but has failed to reach the playoffs since.

"We are grateful for all of Darren's hard work over the past four seasons, and the passion and class with which he has served San Antonio FC and our city," SAFC Managing Director Tim Hold is quoted as saying in the release.

In a social media post, Powell says he plans to "pursue new opportunities," adding that the club "now has a good foundation to continue its growth" while also thanking fans for their support.

The club says it will "immediately begin the search process" for its next head coach.

