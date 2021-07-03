San Antonio FC's 18-match unbeaten home streak comes to end with 0-1 loss vs. Austin

Toyota Field will next host the SAFC International Showcase on July 6, 9 and 12.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC (2-3-6) fell to Austin Bold FC (4-3-3) 0-1 at Toyota Field on Saturday night. The loss marked the club’s first at home since Aug. 3, 2019, ending an 18-game unbeaten streak at home for the club in the regular season. The match also marked the club’s return to full capacity at Toyota Field since March 2020, with 6,243 fans in attendance.

“Tonight, was an amazing atmosphere, our fans were incredible like they always are,” said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. “I thought our guys performed very well, so this is difficult to accept. Like every game, we created a number of clean cut opportunities. We have to execute plain and simple. We have created more than enough to get the three points.”

The lone goal of the match came in just the second minute after midfielder Alasanne Diouf finished off a cross from just inside the SAFC box to give the visitors the early lead. The Bold then went down to 10 men in the 60th minute after forward Sean Okoli was shown a red card for a hard challenge on goalkeeper Matthew Cardone. SAFC was unable to find the equalizer despite outshooting the opponents 21-12 and creating 19 chances compared to their 10.

SAFC Pro Academy product Leo Torres made his second appearance of the season on the night, recording one shot, 13 touches on the ball and a 78 percent passing accuracy. The match also marked 17-year-old goalkeeper Daniel DeGuzman’s first inclusion in the in the game day roster. DeGuzman and Torres are both original members of the inaugural SAFC Pro Academy 2004 age group which launched the program in 2016.

SAFC will return to action on Tuesday July 6 as the club hosts Liga MX side Queretaro FC at 7:30 p.m., and again on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. as the team hosts Pumas UNAM. Both matches are part of the first-ever SAFC International Showcase.

Scoring Summary:

ATX: 0-1, Alasanne Ates Diouf (Omar Gordon assist) 2’

Disciplinary Summary:

SAFC: Yellow Card (Liam Doyle) 15’

ATX: Yellow Card (Alasanne Ates Diouf) 33’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Cam Lindley) 41’

ATX: Yellow Card (Omar Gordon) 45’

ATX: Yellow Card (Xavier Baez) 52’

ATX: Red Card (Sean Okoli) 60’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Santiago Patino) 71’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Mathieu Deplagne) 79’

ATX: Yellow Card (Josue Soto) 83’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Dario Pot) 90’

Attendance: 6,243

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Matthew Cardone; D: Mathieu Deplagne, Joaquin Varela (Emil Cuello 65’), Liam Doyle, Sam Gleadle; M: Cam Lindley, Marcus Epps, Nathan (Ollie Wright 58’), Jose Gallegos (Leo Torres 76’); F: Justin Dhillon, Santiago Patino

Substitutions not used: Daniel DeGuzman, Jasser Khmiri, Rocky Perez, Shandon Hopeau

Postgame Notes:

SAFC lost against the Austin Bold 0-1 on Saturday, snapping an 18-game home unbeaten streak in the regular season…the streak was the longest such for SAFC in club history, and SAFC compiled a 12-1-5 home record over that span…the loss marked just the 11th at Toyota Field in regular season play all-time, with SAFC compiling a 43-11-25 record since 2016