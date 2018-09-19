Football players and parents were stunned when Sabine Pass High School football games were canceled for the rest of the season on Wednesday.

The quarterback’s mother Kaylan Smith said she was disappointed because this is her son’s senior year.

“He just loves playing, he gets himself all riled up and ready to go and just play," said Smith.

"It's just upsetting all the way around, I think, that they don’t have any opportunities to try to make any other games up."

Coach Jason Thibodeaux said suspending the season is the right choice because four players were injured during the first two games.

He said this year the team started with only 15 players.

"You want to have a football team and have something for the community to rally around and come to on Friday night and watch but weighing all that compared to the safety of our kids we felt it was our best interest to cancel rest of season," said Thibodeaux.

He said even with the original 15 players many teens were playing both offense and defense which was tiresome.

"Our factor was based on the love and care for our kids we don't want to see our kids hurt," said Thibodeaux.

He said he has high hopes for next year with 13 middle schoolers coming to the high school.

However, Smith wishes there was another option for her son who desperately wanted to play his last year of high school.

"Very upset, he is not happy about and neither are quite a few of the other players," said Smith.

"It's tradition to play football and now we can't so I mean it’s a pass time around here I guess."

Schools that will lose a game in District 12-2A Division II include:

Colmesneil

Evadale

Grapeland

Lovelady

West Hardin

Burkeville

From a Sabine Pass ISD news release...

I am writing this morning to provide and share an accurate communication regarding the status of the Sabine Pass Varsity football team.

On Monday September 17th the school Superintendent, Principals and myself met to discuss the future of the Varsity football team as related to the 2018 season.

When discussing the team, student safety was the utmost priority.

With low numbers and numerous injuries already sustained this season it was decided that playing at the varsity level would expose student athletes to a higher risk of injury and that participation posed a serious safety threat.

Sabine Pass will continue to grow the middle school program that will directly lead into the high school program.

We, as a district, have the obligation to provide each student with a safe learning environment, both in the classroom and on the competition field.

This decision was based on the love and care of our students.

Sincerely,

Jason Thibodeaux

Athletic Director

