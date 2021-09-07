Local roller hockey league looking to grow

The San Antonio Roller Hockey League is looking to grow its organization, and hopes attention will help build a roller hockey facility.

SAN ANTONIO — “What I love about roller hockey, it gives people that have never played hockey in their life to experience the game," said David Lopez, a co-organizer with the San Antonio Roller Hockey League.

Roller hockey popularity is on the rise and, luckily for us in San Antonio, there is a league right in our own backyard.

“This group is trying to show the community that there is opportunity out here to try something you have never tried before,” Lopez said.

The San Antonio Roller Hockey League is a nonprofit organization which brings people together to make new friends, exercise and, of course, share their love of hockey.

“We have pick-up games on Wednesday night, and when we don’t have league we also do it on Sunday nights. We have about 30 guys that come out," said Gary Burdge, San Antonio Roller Hockey League manager.

“We want to make sure that people get a chance to play and have fun and that’s exactly what we are doing out here. And we just want to grow the roller hockey community," Lopez added.