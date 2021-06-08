Home is where his coaches are

Local baseball player begins and finishes his baseball career with coaches that gave him his only collegiate opportunity.

SAN ANTONIO — If you looked over the Incarnate Word baseball roster this past season, you would've see a familiar name.

"They gave me my only chance to play college baseball," said Ryan Flores, Chanclas first baseman.

Flores was a Cardinal in the spring, became a Flying Chancla in the summer and is set to play for the Roadrunners come this fall.

"The head coach there used to be my head coach a few years ago at Incarnate Word and I really wanted to be back with them again and spend my last year with the guys that took me in," Flores said.

Before reuniting with his old coaches, he wants to make sure his skills are top-notch by playing summer ball to keep fresh.

"I like playing in the summer because I feel like if I don't hit for the week, I completely forget like I've never played before," Flores said.

He says he's enjoyed his TCL experience and is looking forward to his new adventure at UTSA.