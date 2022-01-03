Rockets suspend leading scorer Wood, Porter for bad behavior

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team.
Wood and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Houston and neither player played in the second half.
Wood is Houston's leading scorer at 16.8 points per game.
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Porter had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime, and he thought it would be best if Porter was suspended for a game.
"He’s emotional. He’s a competitor. He’s a good kid. He owns up to his mistakes when he makes them and tries not to make the mistake again," Silas said of Porter. "That’s all you can ask for from a guy, so yeah – we put a lot into him and we knew that he had a past before he came here. But we hold everybody accountable to what they do and he crossed the line and he’ll be back. We’ll still love him and will still grow with him. Everything will be OK. For this to be blown out of proportion, it should not be. It should be a bump in the road.”
The Rockets have the worst record in the Western Conference.