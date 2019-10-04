HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets fell to the No. 4 seed after losses by both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Houston needed a win by the Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggests for a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. A win by the Kings against the Portland Trail Blazers would have given the Rockets the No. 3 seed, even with a win by Denver.

But Portland's rotation of just six players came back from more than 25 points down to win. And Minnesota coughed up a late lead to Denver.

So Houston is the No. 4 seed with home court advantage against the No. 5 seed Utah Jazz, a familiar foe for the Rockets.

Last season, Houston beat the Jazz in five games to advance to the Western Conference finals.

ALSO ON KHOU.COM:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.