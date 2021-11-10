Roadrunners rout Rice, move to 7-0

UTSA's latest win might have been the most impressive of its 2021 campaign yet.

SAN ANTONIO — Trevor Harmanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. each had an interception return for a touchdown and Joshua Cephus caught a pair of TD passes to lead UTSA to a 45-0 shutout of Rice in Conference USA action on Saturday night in front of 27,515 fans at the Alamodome.



The Roadrunners held the Owls to 102 yards of offense — a school record for fewest yards allowed — to improve to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in league play for the first time in school history with their second shutout of the season and largest margin of victory in a conference game. UTSA now is riding the longest winning streak in program annals and has won 10 of its last 11 contests dating back to last season.



The two interception returns for scores marked the third time UTSA has posted two defensive touchdowns in a game and the first since the 25-6 win at UTEP in 2015. It was Mayfield's second INT of the season and fourth of his career, while Harmanson picked off a pass for the second time as a Roadrunner to go along with a sack for a 9-yard loss.



Offensively, UTSA piled up 403 yards of offense, including a season-high 261 on the ground. Sincere McCormick led the way by posting his fifth 100-yard game of the season and school-record 15th of his career with 117 yards on 13 carries (9.0 ypc), while B.J. Daniels added 54 yards on seven rushes.



Frank Harris completed 12 of 19 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 47 yards on five totes. His favorite target was Cephus, who had four catches for 63 yards and the two scores.

The Roadrunners raced out to a 17-0 lead through the first 15 minutes and never looked back in winning for the sixth straight time against Rice (2-4, 1-1).



Harris put the home team on the board first on a 7-yard keeper around the left end on the opening possession of the game.



Hunter Duplessis pushed the lead to 10-0 after splitting the uprights from 30 yards at the 4:28 mark of the first quarter.

