No. 16/18 Roadrunners roll UTEP in El Paso, move to 9-0

The Roadrunners magical season continues, with a return to San Antonio imminent.

EL PASO, Texas — Zakhari Franklin, Frank Harris and Sincere McCormick ripped off monster games, leading UTSA to a rout at UTEP, 44-23, to stretch the Roadrunners to a 9-0 record, in front of 31,658 at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night.

UTSA (9-0, 5-0 Conference USA) rolled over the Miners in El Paso in front of their season-high crowd, totaling 562 yards of total offense against a UTEP (6-3, 3-2 C-USA) team that entered the game ranked first in the league and sixth in the NCAA in total defense.

It marked the school-record fourth straight game with UTSA going for 40 or more points, as the Roadrunners rolled to scores on their first eight possessions with the final possession serving to run out the clock.

Frankling set the UTSA career record for touchdown catches with two scoring grabs, going for 10 catches and 114 yards. Harris was 22 of 34 for 286 yards and two TDs, adding nine rushes for 76 yards and two scores. McCormick opened the scoring with a 75 yard scamper on the first drive of the game and finshed with 21 rushes for 169 yards.