SAN ANTONIO — UTSA football’s season came to an end Saturday after the Roadrunners lost to North Texas on Senior Day at the Alamodome, 24-21.

The loss cemented a 3-9 record for the Roadrunners in 2018 after they went 6-5 last year. 19,874 were on hand for the game, which saw UTSA rack up 400 yards of offense but also give up 516 to North Texas.

“One of the better teams in our conference,” head coach Frank Wilson said of UTSA’s opponent following the loss.

Check out photos from the game here.

