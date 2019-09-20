UTSA (1-2) vs. NORTH TEXAS (1-2)

When, where: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Apogee Stadium, Denton

Series history: Tied 3-3

Last meeting: North Texas 24, UTSA 21, Nov. 24, 2018

UTSA last week: Lost to Army 31-13, Saturday, Alamodome

North Texas last week: Lost to California 23-17, Saturday, Berkeley, Calif.

SAN ANTONIO – Considering how close the last two UTSA-North Texas games have been, Apogee Stadium in Denton won't be for the faint of heart Saturday night.

North Texas has won the last two meetings – 24-21 in San Antonio last year and 29-26 at home in 2017 – in a series tied all-time at 3-3. Except for the 2016 game won by the Roadrunners 31-17 at the Alamodome, the margin of victory has been eight points or less in every meeting.

"It's always a competitive game when we play North Texas," UTSA senior safety Carl Austin III said this week after a workout.

UTSA won the first two games 21-13 (2013, Denton) and 27-24 (2014, San Antonio) before the Mean Green took a 30-23 victory in 2015 (Denton).

UTSA and North Texas, both 1-2, are coming off back-to-back losses and looking to hit the reset button Saturday night when they clash in their Conference USA opener.

"Everything we want – conference championship, bowl game – is still in front of us," Austin said. "I take it upon myself to echo that message across the whole team. Everything we do is amplified. We've got to get rolling now."

Austin paused and smiled when he was asked if the UTSA-North Texas game is a rivalry.

"I would call North Texas our most competitive rivalry," he said. "The last two games have been decided by three points. I just look forward to it. It's going to be a fun game."

North Texas was the preseason favorite to win C-USA's West Division, which includes UTSA. As for this game, the Mean Green are 19-point favorites against the Roadrunners, who were picked fifth in the same preseason poll of media members who cover the C-USA.

North Texas opened the season with a 51-31 victory against FCS Abilene Christian, but lost at SMU (49-27) the following week and at California (23-17) last Saturday in Berkley, Calif.

UTSA routed Incarnate Word 35-7 in its season opener, but was blown out by Baylor 63-14 the next week and fell to Army 31-13 last Saturday.

"First game of conference," UTSA sophomore quarterback Frank Harris said. "We're 0-0 right now, so we want to go out there Saturday and make it 1-0."

The Mean Green are led by senior quarterback Mason Fine, who has completed 66 of 109 passes, with three interceptions, for 745 yards and seven touchdowns. Fine has been named C-USA Offensive Player of the Year each of the past two seasons.

"They'll go as Mason Fine goes," UTSA coach Frank Wilson said. "One of the premier quarterbacks in the conference and, realistically, in the country. Over the last three years, over 9,400 yards passing and has been accurate, has been dynamite."

Fine, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, is the all-time leading passer in North Texas history with 10,162 yards. He's also first in passing TDs (71), first in passer efficiency (141.28), and holds the Mean Green record for career completions (848), career pass attempts (1,350) and the most 300-yard passing games in program history (14).

Fine also owns North Texas records for single-season passing yardage (4,052), touchdowns (31), completions (324) and pass attempts (511) – all set in 2017.

"He's their guy," Austin said. "He's a resilient quarterback. He's going to make plays. We've got to stay on our toes on defense, especially when he rolls out and scrambles.

"He's dangerous. He throws the ball downfield. Again, we're going to take that challenge upon ourselves in the back end (defensive secondary) to just compete, to overcome that challenge."

Fine hit 26 of 36 passes, with one interception, for 320 yards and two TDs in the Mean Green's 24-21 win against UTSA last year.

North Texas has outgained its three opponents this season in total offense 433.3-412.3. The Mean Green are averaging 174 passing and 259.3 passing. North Texas outgained UTSA 516-400 last year, finishing with 196 yards rushing and 320 passing.

UTSA will be looking to get its offense back on track after scoring only 27 points the past two weeks.

The Roadrunners are averaging 338.6 yards a game, 166.3 rushing and 172.3 passing. Quarterback Frank Harris has completed 66 of 91 passes, with two interceptions, for 486 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 127 yards.

UTSA sophomore quarterback Frank Harris, on the move in the Roadrunners' 31-13 loss to Army last week at the Alamodome, made his college debut against Incarnate Word in the season opener three weeks ago.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Asked what he's learned about Harris after three games, Wilson said: "That he has toughness, that he's still a work in progress. But he'll be just fine."

Harris, who made his college debut against UIW after being sidelined by knee injuries the past two seasons, left last week's game against Army for two plays in the first half after he sustained an undisclosed minor injury. Harris returned to the game and took all but one snap the rest of the way.

"To see him come back after an injury and to play through that injury, and then for us to recognize what actually happened, I didn't anticipate him coming back in, but he did and he competed at a very high level and played through it," Wilson said. "He completed passes with it at the same time."

Harris, a 2017 Clemens High School graduate, completed 23 of 31 passes passes, with one interception, for 187 yards against Army and was sacked five times. He had only one net yard rushing on 14 carries.

Harris said it's important that the Roadrunners glean the positives from the losses to Baylor and Army and continue to grow as a team.

"That's how we've got to come off a loss like this," Harris said, referring to the setback against Army. "We've got to let it make us come together as a whole unit, not as offense and defense, but as one team. We've got to rally together and we've got to come up with a 'W.'"

Despite the back-to-back losses, Wilson said the Roadrunners have an opportunity to make a fresh start in their conference opener.

"Our team goal has always been to compete for the conference championship, to be in the talk for Conference USA West, a Conference USA title," he said. "That is our goal, that is our standard, that is our benchmark and that is still very much alive for us.

"We get a chance to go measure ourselves against one of the best in our conference, a very quality opponent in North Texas that we look forward to going to Denton and competing with.”

UTSA has a bye next week and returns to action against UTEP on Oct. 5 in El Paso. The Roadrunners' next home is against Alabama-Birmingham on Oct. 12.