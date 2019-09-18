SAN ANTONIO — UTSA was favored against the University of Incarnate Word when the two hometown teams squared off to begin the season, but the Roadrunners have not been favored since.

In fact, they've been double-digit underdogs in each of the two games after their season-opening win. And as of today, that would be the case Saturday at North Texas as well, with the Mean Green currently favored by 19 points.

"I wouldn't call it a season-saver, but everything we do is amplified times two this week with conference play starting," safety Carl Austin III said. "I take it upon myself to echo that message across the whole team—everything is amplified. We gotta get rolling so, you know, we're not ready yet. But we will be by Saturday."

"At the end of the day, if you lose win those first three games and then lose in conference play, then it really doesn't matter," quarterback Frank Harris said. "So we're gonna go out there and execute and start conference off right."

RELATED: UTSA athletics announces comprehensive new policy on serious misconduct

RELATED: UTSA coach Frank Wilson apologizes for oversight after game with Army

"Like coach said, we are right there to be a good team, it’s just the attention to detail, those minor things," Austin added. "We have guys that are in position to make a play. We've just got to make that play."

"That will be our call throughout the duration of the week: to fix the things that have hindered us at times, and be better at the things that have been successful for us as we get ready to take on North Texas," head coach Frank Wilson said.

After Saturday the Roadrunners will be idle the following Saturday, so the thought being of 2-2 for their bye week sounds much better than 1-3.