UTSA (1-0) vs. BAYLOR (1-0)

When, where: 3 p.m., McLane Stadium, Waco

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Baylor 37, UTSA 20, Sept. 8, 2018, Alamodome.

UTSA's last game: Beat UIW 35-7, Aug. 31, Alamodome

Baylor's last game: Beat Stephen F. Austin 56-17, Aug. 31, Waco

SAN ANTONIO – After getting its season off to a rousing start at home last week, UTSA figures to have a more difficult time when it plays on the road Saturday.

Back on track after breaking a six-game losing streak with a 35-7 rout of Incarnate Word, the Roadrunners play Baylor on Saturday in Waco. The Bears beat UTSA 37-20 last season at the Alamodome, a year after the Roadrunners took the first meeting against the Bears 17-10 in Waco.

A 25-point underdog, UTSA will have to deal with an uptick in competition after rolling to a 35-7 victory over FCS Incarnate Word in its season opener. The same could be said for Baylor, which blew out Stephen F. Austin 56-17 in Waco last Saturday.

UIW and SFA are both in the Southland Conference and compete in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision. Roadrunners coach Frank Wilson has no illusions about the challenge his team faces at McLane Stadium on Saturday.

"They're a talented team. They're a very good football team," Wilson said. "We'll have our work cut out for us, but we'll work diligently to put ourselves in position to play our best football."

The UTSA victory over Baylor in 2017 was its first – and still the only – win against a Power 5 opponent. The Bears finished 1-11 that season, its first under coach Matt Rhule, and improved to 7-6 last year. BU capped its 2018 season with a 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.

UTSA is a big underdog Saturday despite outgaining UIW 490-209 in total offensive yardage. The Roadrunners held the Cardinals to 28 yards rushing on 20 carries and sacked Jon Copeland, last season's SLC Freshman of the Year, four times.

While Rhule talked up the entire UTSA team at his weekly news conference, he was particularly impressed with the defensive unit.

"They are hard to move the football against," Rhule said. "They give you tough looks and they’re just really good up front. They have big physical players that play really, really hard.

"You watch defenses right now across the country, not everyone plays hard. They play hard. That brings a lot of challenges to us. We know that they're a tough, rugged group that can run, that is going to play hard, that’s going to swarm to the ball."

UTSA sophomore quarterback Frank Harris was outstanding in his long-awaited college debut last week, completing 28 of 36 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once. Harris also led the Roadrunners in rushing, gaining 123 yards on 15 carries.

The game was the first in nearly three years for Harris, whose senior season at Clemens in 2016 ended with a torn left ACL knee injury. He was on track to be the Roadrunners' starting quarterback last season before he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring training in April 2018.

More athletic than any quarterback UTSA has had in its short history, Harris breathed new life into an offensive unit that struggled mightily last season. The Roadrunners averaged only 14.7 points a game and ranked last among the FBS' 130 teams in total offense.

"We know they're a team that's going to challenge you with the run game," Rhule said. "They’ve added in perimeter screens now and they’ll throw the ball deep. Tariq Woolen is a big-play threat for them. We recruited him. He’s got great track times at 6-4. There’s a lot of things to have to deal with."

Wilson knows the feeling after watching the Bears on film throughout the week. Quarterback Charlie Brewer had a solid outing in the rout of SFA, completing 21 of 31 passes for 199 yards and three TDs. Baylor outgained the Lumberjacks 518-277 in total offense.

"Their quarterback is very talented," Wilson said. "I think they're extremely fast and talented at the receiver position. They have three backs that at one point have been the starter, and an experienced offensive line that comes back in totality."

Wilson described the Bears' defensive front as "very formidable" and cited the experience of the team as a strength.

"They have a great defense," Harris said. "They're solid up front, solid in the secondary. They have a lot of guys returning, so they've got all the experience. We've got to go out there and execute."

UTSA plays Army in its next home game on Sept. 14.