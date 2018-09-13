One of the bright spots of UTSA’s 2018 football season was the performance of its defense, which led Conference USA in seven different statistical categories and ranked in the top 10 among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in five.

Led by NFL draft pick Marcus Davenport, the Roadrunners finished the season eighth nationally in scoring defense (17.0), second in first-down defense (166) and 19th in pass efficiency defense (112.19). UTSA held eight of its 11 opponents to 300 yards or less of total offense, and five to 100 or less yards rushing.

The Roadrunners’ defense hasn’t come anywhere close to matching those standards this season, allowing averages of 43 points and 498.5 yards in the team’s 0-2 start. Arizona State routed UTSA 49-7 in their season opener, and Baylor left the Alamodome with a 37-20 victory Saturday.

“I think the first game, we just had to focus more,” senior lineman Kevin Strong Jr. said Wednesday. “It all starts in practice. You play like you practice. As we took on Baylor the next week, we were more focused, we were zoned in, and paying attention more.

“I mean, it’s all about focusing more on preparation the week before. We’ve been preparing, like I said, and just got to continue to prepare as a team. Every week, we’ve got to go in with the same mindset.”

UTSA plays its third straight game against an opponent from a Power 5 conference this week, meeting Kansas State (1-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Strong and junior linebacker Josiah Tauaefa are among the leaders of a defense that returned six starters from a unit that allowed a school-record 149 yards in a 51-17 blowout of Southern. The Roadrunners’ set another program record when they allowed only 37 yards rushing in their 44-14 victory against Texas State.

The loss of Davenport, a defensive end who was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 14th overall pick in this spring’s NFL draft, of course, left a big void on the UTSA front line. Davenport was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year after finishing his senior season with 55 tackles and setting school records with 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

The Roadrunners also lost defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who resigned in mid-December to join Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. Wilson promoted Jason Rollins, associate head coach and linebackers coach the past two years, to defensive coordinator.

Arizona State piled up 503 total yards with a superbly balanced offense in its season-opening rout of UTSA, finishing with 266 yards rushing and 237 passing. After watching film of the game, Roadrunners head coach Frank Wilson attributed his defense’s poor showing more to sloppy tackling, communication breakdowns, and blown assignments than the Sun Devils being physically superior.

“It wasn’t that sheer brute power and (that they) just outplayed us,” Wilson said. “They put themselves in a position to make plays. But they just didn’t outman us where we were incapable. They just took advantage of the things that we did not do correctly from an alignment and assignment standpoint.”

Wilson was also critical of the Roadrunners’ shoddy tackling on pass plays, saying poor fundamentals allowed ASU to turn short gains into big plays.

The Roadrunners yielded only 91 yards rushing to Baylor but gave up 403 passing. Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 23 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, Wilson saw improvement in the defense.

“You know, from a defensive standpoint, we were more stout from a rush defense, but what happens when you do that, you put defensive backs on an island,” he said. “For the most part, you know, I thought we did tackle, once the ball was caught underneath.

“Balls weren’t necessarily going down the field over our head. We tackled better than we did a week ago and that was evident from the rush-game standpoint.”

Strong said the defensive unit’s confidence remains strong despite the season’s rough start.

“We’re getting there,” he said Wednesday. “We don’t have to play today or tomorrow. Mentally, we’re there, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We understand that it’s tough. You’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some.

“We’ve lost the first two games. It’s just making us want to come harder, making us work harder. We know that’s not UTSA football. The confidence is there. We’ve just got to continue to work as a team."

