SAN ANTONIO — Rickie Fowler will make his way to the Alamo City this spring to take part in the Valero Texas Open for the second year in a row.

Fowler, who is currently ranked 26th in the world, finished 17th in the overall standings after four rounds last year.

The fan-favorite said he enjoyed "playing the Texas Open for the first time last year" and "when you see the impact Valero and the tournament makes each year on charity, it's easy to come back and support."

In response to Fowler's return, Valero Texas Open Executive Director, Larson Segerdahl said "It's great to welcome Rickie to the tournament for the second year in a row."

The 2020 edition of the Valero Texas Open, returns to TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course for the 11th year and will take place April 2-5.