SAN ANTONIO — In a flurry of reported moves Saturday, the Spurs continued altering the look of their 2019-2020 roster, punctuated by a trade of Davis Bertans and addition of free agent forward Marcus Morris.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio is trading the 26-year-old Bertans – who has been with the Spurs organization for the entirety of his young career – to the Washington Wizards. In a near-simultaneous report, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that Marcus Morris, the 29-year-old free agent forward who spent the last two seasons in Boston, has signed a two-year/$20 million deal with San Antonio.

The moves come in the same afternoon that Wojnarowski reported on a restructuring of free agent DeMarre Carroll’s new contract. The veteran forward had initially been signed to a two-year/$13 million deal with the Spurs before the ESPN insider tweeted that agreement was “reworked” to now be a three-year/$21 million deal.

Carroll is an NBA journeyman, having suited up for seven teams before joining the Spurs; most recently, he spent a pair of seasons in Brooklyn. The 32-year-old averaged 11 points and five rebounds in 67 games he appeared in last season.

Bertans improved every year he was with the Spurs, playing in 76 games last season and averaging 8 points per appearance. He was sixth in the NBA last season in three-point shooting from beyond the arc, making 42.9% of his shots from downtown.

Morris, meanwhile, is in the middle of a strong stretch in his career, having averaged 13.9 points per game over the last four seasons.

RELATED: Kawhi signing $142 million contract with Los Angeles Clippers, League sources say

RELATED: Spurs continue summer league play Friday night in Las Vegas

RELATED: Where do the Spurs stand after a frenetic free agency? | The Big Fundamental Podcast