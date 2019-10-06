A Red Sox legend has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic, according to local media outlet CDN 37.

CDN 37 reports, "two young people on board an engine shot David Ortiz with a shot in the back that went through his stomach."

RELATED: Boston renaming street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

RELATED: Red Sox pull out stops for David Ortiz: Number retired, bridge named in honor

A tweet by CDN says a doctor has told them Ortiz is "out of danger" at this time.

Justin Dougherty, reporter for WHDH in Boston says they have been told Ortiz was shot once through the back and the bullet exited out Ortiz's stomach.

Dougherty said a Dominican Republic National Police Officer told them the East Santo Domingo shooting did not involve a robbery attempt.

According to a tweet from ESPN reporter, Enrique Rojas, "David Ortiz was shot and wounded at a Santo Domingo amusement center, his father Leo Ortiz told ESPN Digital."

In another Tweet ESPN reporter, Marly Rivera, said Rojas spoke to David Ortiz's father who said he was informed his son was shot in a burglary attempt and taken to a medical center. Ortiz's father told ESPN he was unaware of his son's current condition.

Reaction from around the sports world started to come in as news of the shooting spread across social media.

Former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez expressed relief that Ortiz was out of danger.

Martinez tweeted, "I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice."

This story will be updated.