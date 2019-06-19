SAN ANTONIO — Former Churchill Chargers outfielder Hudson Head will pass on his plans to play college baseball after signing a pro contract with a $3 million bonus, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Head, a 2019 graduate of the North East ISD high school, had committed to continue his baseball career at the University of Oklahoma, but will forego his NCAA eligibility to begin his pro career. The San Diego Padres drafted him in the third round of the MLB Draft, at 84th overall.

According to Connor Byrne of MLB Trade Rumors, the expected value of the contract for the 84th pick is $721,900, making his $3 million bonus a hefty upgrade and a record for a third-round pick.

Head led the Chargers as a senior this spring, when he hit .615 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. He was named District 27-6A's offensive player of the year.