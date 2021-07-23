x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Report: Texas and OU moving to SEC could be official in a week

The Austin American-Statesman reported the potential new timeline Friday morning.

It looks like the Texas-OU move from the Big 12 to the SEC could happen fairly soon. 

The Austin American-Statesman is reporting a prominent Big 12 source said the two teams could be SEC official in a week. 

"They've been working on this for a minimum of 6 months...," tweeted AAS sports columnist Kirk Bohls. "Move could become official in a week." Bohls also tweeted that his source tells him the vote would be 13-1.

Earlier this week our sister station in Dallas, WFAA, reported that as early as next week (Tuesday or Wednesday), both schools will jointly file a letter with the BIG 12 and say they’re not going to renew their media rights.

RELATED: UT, OU plan to leave the BIG 12, sources say

Then it's up to both schools to go to the SEC to apply for acceptance -- and it's up to the SEC to decide what it wants to do.

The move would make the SEC the first 16-team mega league.  WFAA reports moving to the SEC would ensure millions more annually for each school.  

The BIG 12 TV contracts expire in 2025.