The NBA continues to be the major sports league at the front of the push for the well-being of its players.

The league that introduced the world to the term ‘load management’ last season is making mental health more of a focal point for its teams in the 2019-20 season.

The league already had a mental health policy and several stars who were outspoken about the issue. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams Wednesday detailing changes to its policy.

In that memo, the league said it will require every team to retain at least one mental health professional who is licensed in their field and locality, and with experience in assessing and treating clinical mental health issues. Teams must also identify a licensed psychiatrist to be available to assist in managing player mental health issues.

The league said teams must also have a formal written plan for mental health emergencies and ensure players and staff know the policies for privacy and confidentiality.

The Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan has been one of the players who has been vocal about his struggles with depression and anxiety.