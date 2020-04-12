Texas school district pulls football team out of playoffs after player hit referee

Edinburg CISD said in a statement on Friday that it is investigating the player's actions and will decide appropriate discipline.

A Texas high school's football team will not advance in the playoffs after one of its players attacked a referee during a game on Thursday night.

Edinburg CISD issued a statement Friday morning saying, "The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020."

The incident happened during the second quarter of the game between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, which Edinburg later won.

The senior player had been ejected from the game after a penalty, according to newspaper reporter Andrew McCulloch, who was covering the game for The Monitor in McAllen.

Duron ran back onto the field and knocked the referee onto the turf, McCulloch tweeted.

In the statement, Edinburg CISD said, "We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community."

The referee was evaluated for a possible concussion, McCulloch tweeted.

Here's that moment... just awful and disappointing

The Texas Association of Sports has opened an investigation into the incident, which the organization called a "vicious and deliberate assault" of an official.

Texas Association of Sports Officials? They've begun their own investigation.

"Unfortunately, this type of blind‑sided assault on an official while working on the field is not new to Texas Football," the group said in a written statement.