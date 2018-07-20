San Antonio youth football is in good hands thanks to area coaches. More than 1,000 players ages 7-14 years old swarmed the Alamodome participating in the 2018 Shining Star ENERGY Youth Football Clinic on Friday.

Hosted by the Valero Alamo Bowl and underwritten by Shining Star ENERGY, this year’s enrollment is the highest total in the 10-year history of the free summer clinic.

More than 50 coaches representing every area university and select high schools taught participants the fundamentals of various offensive, defensive and agility drills.

Trinity head coach and former NFL player Jerheme Urban was on hand along with Texas Lutheran head coach Carl Gustafson to help out kids with on-the-field drills.

Trinity HC and a former NFLer Jerheme Urban helping out with a youth camp this morning in the Alamodome. Reportedly 1,000+ kids from ages 7-14 here. pic.twitter.com/2DUh5n60kF — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) July 20, 2018

