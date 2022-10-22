Q&A: Raptors Uprising GC's new coach ready for the challenge

Raptors Uprising's new head coach, Roy Krishnan, is looking to return the team back on top of the NBA 2K League.

SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't too long ago that the Raptors Uprising GC of the NBA 2K League were the best-of-the-best.

In 2020 the team went undefeated for the entire season at 16-0, and won the league's mid-season tournaments (THE TIPOFF and THE TURN). The team was also crowned the 2020 league champions.

But in the last few seasons, the franchise has been in a struggle. They didn't win money and wins are not coming as easy as they once did for the squad.

But the new head coach, Roy Krishnan, is looking to return Raptors GC back to the top of the mountain.

In this Q&A, we catch up with Krishan about his new role as the head coach, what fans can expect in the 2023 season and so much more.

Announcing our new head coach, @RoyKhris



We're excited to bring Roy Krishnan in for season 6ix 👊 pic.twitter.com/32lDQZboAy — Raptors Uprising GC (@RaptorsGC) September 28, 2022

Jeff: Are you ready for the challenge? Do you feel any pressure to deliver?

Roy: No and I know it's easy to say, but we've got our great front office and from day one.

I was the assistant coach, and assistant GM in Dallas last year and I got to have some initial conversations regarding rosters and acquisitions with the Raptors last year.

I was kind of struck by the professionalism in the way they do things. So from a delivery perspective, is there a pressure to perform more than another team? No, I think we've got a great front office. They've consolidated a lot of trust in me and I mean I couldn't ask for more in terms of the resources trust, just the synergy we have so far. If you play professional sports, you love the pressure, right? So I don't see it as necessarily a bad thing. Is there pressure? I guess a little bit, but I love it. I think it makes me perform.

Jeff: How do you think things are going to change again to get the team back on top?

Roy: I've always prided myself on being transparent and if you look at the earnings rankings last year, Raptors GC came last with $0 for the first time in its recorded history.

And that's the first step in changing. I went on a stream the other day and they said, 'What can you guarantee Uprising fans?' I said I guarantee Uprising fans, we won't make $0 this year.

And so that being said, what's different? Nothing at the end of the day, I think it's a people's sport as in esports and sports, we sometimes confuse the two, but at the end of the day we're trying to kind of shape the same paradigm.

Scout The North presented by @LGCanada is now LIVE!



Plenty of prizes up for grabs » https://t.co/uTZXh5u8e0 pic.twitter.com/G4v24NpvFS — Raptors Uprising GC (@RaptorsGC) October 16, 2022

I've worked in several front offices, not all of them esports in Dallas, I worked in Oakland for the A's for a bit, the Guardians in their back office, and the Cubs in their back office. I've consulted for a lot of MLB teams in their front offices.

Jeff: You mentioned you're working in the front office but now you're at the NBA 2K League level. Does that change or just still simply just full steam ahead?

Roy: I think full steam ahead, this is in one year now. I started this esports process about a year and a half ago and I went from amateur coach, if you will, to head coach and GM of a 2K League team about a year and a half.

I started this when I was 21. I'm 23 now. Basically, I've used objective analytics my whole life to make decisions and I think I'm really the first one in the 2K League to be pushing this to a new paradigm with Raptors GC, we're using machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence to make our decisions.

We don't have a first-round pick this year. We're going to do things differently. I'm a big believer in the way that we're going to shake things up in the League because everybody in the League follows a set blueprint and we're not going to follow that cause we don't have a first-run pick and we made $0 out here.

Let's check out some of the top dunks from the team from the 6, @RaptorsGC are the final team for todays #2KLDunkWeek best team dunks! pic.twitter.com/m2QTEwtbVl — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) October 15, 2022

Jeff: How excited is the crew ahead of next season?

Roy: It's been nothing short but amazing. I got a chance to reach out to every single guy after my hiring announcement, got on the phone, and called every single one of my players, and the big thing they told me was they loved how I earned my stripes.

At the end of the day, I came from the amateur scene, I was doing this for free when no one was paying me for it. I got a coach amateur, I seldom, who's now the amateur of the year, reigning amateur of the year. Yes, I started teams like Liquid ProAm through my startup that went out and won the 5v5 inaugural world championship, then went out and won the inaugural 3v3 championship.

Jeff: What can Raptors GC fans expect next season from you, from the team, from the franchise?

Roy: You hate speaking in absolutes as a coach, but they tell you not to too in your media training. But we're not going to make $0 next year. First things first, I'm a firm believer that if you come in and set the culture from day one, you can come out and beat half the teams in the league. Anybody can win.

It's tougher to lose. If we can come out with a good strong foundation and whether that's winning or losing, doesn't matter, just a good strong foundation that we're improving on.



We're going to go in and we're going to make some money next year. We're the only team to not make some money. Last year these guys took it personally.

There's a chip on the shoulder of Raptors GC to prove to the League that we are as good as we were in season three when we went 19 and 0. There's a chip on the shoulder of every single one of these guys to prove themselves as a top-tier player in this League. And there's a chip on my shoulder to prove at 23, I have the ability to lead a team.