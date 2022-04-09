NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in car accident

MIAMI — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after being struck by a car in Miami, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting. He was 24.
Haskins was in South Florida training with some fellow Steelers teammates in preparation for the 2022 season.
Haskins was drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the team now known as the Washington Commanders. After being released by the team in his sophomore season, Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he served as a backup quarterback behind Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. He was expected to compete for a spot on the Steelers roster this season.