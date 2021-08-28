Q&A: T-Wolves Gaming’s Slaughter on the team, being an X-factor and more

The center from Cleveland believes in the team.

SAN ANTONIO — The T-Wolves Gaming squad put up a magnificent fight during the 2021 NBA2K League postseason.

The team made it to the quarterfinals before exiting after a series loss to Warriors Gaming.

The former league champs got a huge assist from center Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger. He’s been one of the unsung heroes throughout the regular season (15.4 points per game, 11.6 rebounds per game) and in the playoffs.

In this Q&A, I chat with him about the team, getting traded early in his career, and much more.

Jeff: Talk about the success of T-Wolves Gaming this season. What has been the key for the team this season?

Slaughter: As a team, we understand that in order to win a championship we have to play with confidence and trust each other. We have to trust the preparation we put in from the start of the season. Our main key has been playing our brand of basketball every game and executing what we practice.

Jeff: How much pressure was there for the team to return to championship form after winning it all a few seasons ago?

Slaughter: With a whole revamped roster, I don’t believe there is any extra pressure. We as a team know the talent we have so that alone makes It a ‘championship or bust’ type of mentality, which we want.

Jeff: The team is stacked with solid players but you seem to be the team's x-factor. How much do you relish being in that position as the secret weapon for the team?

Slaughter: I don’t really pay it any mind. I know we have great players 1-4, so I just have to play my game and execute the game plan. It’s easy to play unselfishly on this team because no one cares who gets the credit.

Jeff: Did getting traded put a chip on your shoulder?

Slaughter: After I got drafted in season 1, I knew I had to play with a chip on my shoulder and work as hard as I could to catch up to the more competitive players. I wasn’t in the competitive scene of 2K so I knew I had a lot to learn and prove. Being traded after Season 3 was more of another stop in my 2K league journey I’d say. I appreciate the time I had in Utah and San Francisco but I was excited to join the T-Wolves.