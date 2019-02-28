SAN ANTONIO — Sometimes the other team is just better. A lot better.

Woodville made short work of Poth in the Class 3A girls basketball state semifinals Wednesday, rolling to a 68-48 rout at the Alamodome.

The Eagles' speed, quickness and athletic ability were simply too much for the Pirettes, who finished 29-6. Making its 14th state-tournament appearance and first since 2013, Poth lost in the semifinals for the 11th time.

The Pirettes won state titles in 1997 and 2007, and lost in the finals in 2012.

Woodville (39-1) will play Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (36-0) for the 3A state championship Saturday at 10 a.m.

The University Interscholastic League state tournament started Thursday morning at the Alamodome, and ends with the 6A title game Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Junior center Jordyn Beaty led Woodville with 17 points and 20 rebounds, nine on the offensive glass. Junior guard Jayda Argumon nailed three three-pointers and finished with 15 points.

Junior guard forward Kayla Marchant had six steals for the Eagles, who scored 24 points off 23 Poth turnovers.

Two other San Antonio-area teams advanced to the tournament. Kerrville Tivy plays Frisco Liberty in the 5A semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m., and Judson takes on Allen in the 6A semis Friday at 7 p.m.

Poth was taken out of its offensive game early by Woodville's strangling half-court press, coughing up eight turnovers in the first quarter alone.

Kyrah Luna led Poth with 15 points and Sydney Cooper and Morgan Pape had 12 and 10, respectively.

Woodville led 20-9 after one quarter and outscored the Pirettes 17-2 in the second to lead 37-11 at the half. Poth played better in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 16-14. But the Pirettes still trailed 51-27 going into the final period.