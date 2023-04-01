Pistons GT takes home the 2023 NBA 2KL 3V3 Slam Open title

Pistons GT continues its NBA 2K League 3v3 dominance with another title.

SAN ANTONIO — Pistons GT, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, continued its 3v3 dominance by defeating T-Wolves Gaming 3-2 in the five-game series to win the league’s 2023 season-opening tournament, the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 SLAM OPEN, in front of a charged crowd at District E Powered by Ticketmaster in downtown Washington, D.C.

Pistons GT remains the defending NBA 2K League 3v3 champions after making their way by defeating Hawks Talon GC and Nets GC in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, and taking home a top prize of $60,000 from the overall $150,000 SLAM OPEN prize pool.

Point guard Anthony “Ant” Costanzo was named the SLAM OPEN tournament MVP after averaging 9.6 points and 2.6 assists across the first-to-21 points championship series. Power forward Connor “Connor” Hardin and small forward Ja’ron “Bagmotion” Baylor rounded out the team’s 3v3 roster.

Congratulations to the NBA2KL 3v3 Slam Open MVP, @Ant_Costanzo 👏 pic.twitter.com/YCe566QSvP — PistonsGT (@PistonsGT) April 2, 2023

After the series win, Costanzo made it clear the title will be short-lived as the team is focused on racking up more wins, and the team sent a message to the rest of the league teams that Pistons GT is a top team.

2023 competitions continue April 4 – 29 with the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 SWITCH OPEN.

