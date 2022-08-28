'Unforgettable experience' | Pearland Little League team lands in Houston after LLWS run

The team that played in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA was back in Houston on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — From the moment they appeared on the escalator at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, friends and family members of the Pearland Little League baseball team cheered on their hometown heroes fresh off their Little League World Series run.

Waves, fist bumps and big hugs were waiting for the Pearland Little Leaguers. Their World Series run in Williamsport made all of Houston proud.

“It’s an unforgettable experience. I’m never going to forget that. It’s like once-in-a-lifetime," pitcher and outfielder Corey Kahn said.

The tight-knit group started tournament play in May and advanced all the way to the Little League World Series. Their coach, Aaron Cummings, said the team's success was all about their toughness.

“We talked a lot about being relentless and their resolve. We didn’t get down a lot early in the summer but then late in the summer we got down … and they fought," Cummings said.

Pearland’s magical run ended just one game short of reaching the U.S. championship game.

All summer long, parents like Corey’s mom Jennifer Kahn were along for the ride and said their kids walked away with valuable lessons.

“The power of teamwork. They definitely grew as a team throughout the summer. They started out with everybody doing really well … then growing. They’ve all matured. They’ve all grown as baseball players," Jennifer Kahn said.

It’s a summer first baseman and outfielder Manny Castillo said he and his teammates will certainly never going to forget.

“I mean, I’d say third in the United States ... I’d say that’s pretty good," Castillo said.

And most importantly, the boys walk away with a bond that will last a lifetime.

“We’ve become like best friends," Corey Kahn said.