Patrick Mahomes to deliver Texas Tech virtual commencement speech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Whitehouse native and quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, is giving back to the place where he became a household name.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional commencement ceremonies, held at United Supermarkets Arena, have been canceled. The commencement ceremonies will now be held online via Livestream on Saturday, May 23, at 9 a.m.

After playing in seven games as a first-year student, Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders for the 2015 season and became one of the top collegiate players over the next two seasons, leading the Big 12 Conference in numerous offensive categories and becoming one of the all-time greatest players in Texas Tech history.