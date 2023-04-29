Pair of Aggies selected on final day of NFL Draft

Safety Antonio Johnson was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round, while cornerback Jaylon Jones was selected by the Colts in the seventh round.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones were selected on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round while Jones was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 221st overall pick in the seventh round.

Johnson was a veteran leader in a veteran secondary that helped the Aggies lead the nation in passing defense this past season, allowing just 156.2 yards through the air. Johnson and the A&M defense also ranked sixth in forced fumbles (16) and boasted a top-25 ranking in scoring defense (21.2) as a unit last season. The junior was tied for third in the SEC with three forced fumbles on the season and finished the year second on the team with 71 tackles. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native registered the sixth double-digit tackle game of his career in the victory over No. 6 LSU, tallying 10 takedowns for the second time in three games to close out his final season in Aggieland. Johnson finished his career starting 22 of the 28 games he played in, tallying 164 tackles.

As a sophomore, Johnson started all 12 games and was second on the Aggies with 79 tackles. His team-best 53 solo takedowns ranked among the top 11 in the SEC in 2021. His five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles-for-loss also ranked top five on the team.