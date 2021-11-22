x
'Pack the dome on 12/3' | Free football tickets for UTSA students can be claimed Monday

A tweet by UTSA Athletics said, "Tickets for the C-USA Championship will be FREE for UTSA students... Student guest tickets will be $10."

SAN ANTONIO — Here's some great news for UTSA Football fans! Students can claim free tickets starting Monday, November 29.

In a post on Twitter, UTSA Athletics made the announcement - saying guest tickets will be sold for $10 each.

The post ended with, "Stay tuned for more information" and the hashtags: #BirdsUp #LetsGo210."

April Ancira tweeted that she was covering $5k of the cost of the tickets. She said she is hoping to get the attendance up from 35k to 65k. Saturday's official season-high attendance at the Alamodome included 35,147 fans packing the dome.

The Roadrunners have remained undefeated, with one more away game on the regular-season schedule against North Texas on Saturday, November 27. They clinched a close victory with just three seconds to spare against UAB on Saturday, winning by a score of 34-31.

