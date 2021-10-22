Try a new sport and step into the Pickledome | Texas Outdoors

The first time you pick up a paddle and whack that ball across the net, you may find yourself hooked on Pickleball!

SAN ANTONIO — I will try any sport, but I was not prepared for how addictively fun "Pickleball" can be. It's sort of a weird, hybrid of Ping-Pong and Tennis. And catching on like wildfire.

"We think we have lightning in a bottle," says Tony Pichino, the manager at Chicken N Pickle. It's San Antonio's only Pickleball facility.

On this particular morning we visited, it was jammed with seniors.

Polichino says, "Anyone 55 and older can come and play from 8 a.m. to 110 a.m. for just $4. Polichino says seniors are lined up almost every morning at 7:45 a.m., beating on the gates, anxious to get on the courts.

The courts are about a third the size of a tennis court, and the rules are somewhat similar. You hit a ball across a net at center court. You're hitting a whiffle ball though, and the paddle looks more like an oversized Ping-Pong paddle.

"The biggest thing people have to adjust to is the ball doesn't bounce," says Chris Fischer, the Pickleball manager and teaching pro.

Fischer played a lot of tennis in college and says the skill flow is a lot lower than tennis.

Anyone can play, from ages 4 to 104. It's a great way to get in a little exercise, without being too hard on your body. And at the same time, having more fun than you've ever had working out.

If you'd like to check it out, click here.