Fredericksburg, TX — "There's nothing more sweet than seeing a child walk up here with a pumpkin they're going to take home and decorate or carve." Terri Vogel says that's what makes her smile the most about owning a pumpkin patch.

Sure it's a business, but there are some things money just can't buy.

Terri and her husband Jamey Vogel own Vogel Orchard on Highway 290, about 10 miles east of Fredericksburg. "We're first and foremost peach farmers," Terri says, but the pumpkin patch obviously holds a special place in her heart.

Terri says she began bugging Jamey about putting in a pumpkin patch for years. 8 or 9 years ago he agreed; they now have 4 patches, growing nine varieties, and there are thousands of pumpkins.

Everything from standard Jack-o-lanterns, to Cinderellas, Casenitas and even Atlantic Giants, which my 9-year-old Garrett insisted on having before we left.

My 5-year-old daughter Rebecca and 3-year-old son Micah, whom we affectionately refer to as "Bear," were along as well. I have to admit, even growing up as a true country boy, this was the first time I had ever been to a real pumpkin patch.

I could not believe how excited the kids were from the moment I told them we were going, until after we had been there a couple of hours and a dozen pumpkins later, I told them it was time to go. It may have been our first trip, but I can promise you it won't be our last.

Enjoy the video and if you'd like to visit the Vogel pumpkin patch, here's a link to their website: www.vogelorchard.com

