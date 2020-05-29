Social distancing, while still having fun! | Texas Outdoors

Hitting the river, with or without your friends, can still be a good time—even without actually hitting the water.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Any time the weather is warm, you can find south Texas rivers packed with tubers. The problem right now, of course, is that social distancing practices we're being asked to maintain during the coronavirus pandemic is making the Texas Outdoors tradition just a bit different.

We have an option! Kayaking the Guadalupe River this time of year is awesome, especially with all the rain we've had in recent days. There are several places you can put in a few miles above Guadalupe State Park.

We put in at the Edge Falls Road bridge, of FM 3160. My 11-year-old son and brother-in-law went with me; they needed to get out of the house too. Right off the bat, there are some small rapids, and all three of us ended up standing in the water. One of us even went under!

Over the next couple of hours, we slowly paddled our way about three and a half miles to Guadalupe State Park. As we rounded a bend into the park, we saw the banks were lined with folks sunbathing or drying off while others played in the water.