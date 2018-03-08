NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — In this edition of Texas Outdoors, Barry Davis tries out a skate park... and let's just say he managed to survive:

I don't know WHAT I was thinking! When my producer originally pitched the idea of going to a skateboard park, my initial thought was..."I don't know." Let me just say, you should always go with your first instinct.

We went to Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels, where a few weeks earlier we took on a wake board and wake surf challenge and did, as humbly as I can say, pretty well. The skateboarding and scooter park is a whole different story.

We made sure I had a helmet, elbow and knee pads because we knew the chances were pretty good I was going to fall more than once. I wanted to limit my chances for getting hurt. The helmet and pads did their job. It's just a shame they didn't have any padding for my backside.

After padding up, we decided to give the skateboard a try. It didn't take long for me or Andrew Clemons, the skate park instructor, to decide if my chances for survival were better if I left the skateboard and hopped on a scooter.

The scooter effort didn't go a lot better. I did manage to ride it and maneuver around pretty well, until Andrew decided I was ready to take on some of the ramps and jumps.

It was a lot of fun, but if you want a couple of good laughs and maybe cringe once or twice, watch the video!

