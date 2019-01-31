SAN ANTONIO — I owned a Jeep for more than 15 years, and never imagine it could do what I was experiencing! We were climbing up a nearly vertical six-foot ledge. The jeep was twisting and flexing, things were popping, the engine was revving and all of a sudden we were on top headed to the next ridge.

"It's amazing what a Jeep can do, isn't it?" asked our host and driver Justin Moths.

A little over two years ago, Moths was looking for a Jeep club in San Antonio but couldn't find one that fit. So, he and a couple of friends started one.

That first meeting, Moths says "We only had 5 guys show up and one of them said, is this it...and left."

Now the club boasts more than 3000 members. Men and women from across the area who share a passion...riding around with their tops off (on their Jeeps), wind in their hair and dirt and mud flying.

Almost every weekend there is some kind of event. This trip they took us to Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Marble Falls. It is a Jeep enthusiast's dream.

Every level of trail you can imagine, from slightly rough... to "are you kidding? we're going to climb that?"

But if you're not that adventurous, Hidden Falls also has ATV, UTV and other four-wheel vehicle trails you can ride. The great part is, you can bring your own. And, if you don't have a 4-wheeler, you can rent one of theirs.

If you'd like to contact the San Antonio Jeep Club, here's a link to its Facebook page.

For more on Hidden Falls Adventure Park, here's a link to its webpage.