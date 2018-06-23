While you’re looking for things for the kids to do this summer, there’s one place close you don’t want to overlook.

Natural Bridge Caverns is far more than a cave. They have a ton of things to do, and it’s not just for kids.

On this edition of Texas Outdoors, Barry Davis brought his son along to showcase the best of what Natural Bridge Caverns has to offer.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids, Barry says it wasn’t just a blast but it was also pretty educational.

As always, we want you to go along with us. If you have something you’d like for us to check out, email Barry at BDavis@KENS5.com or hit us up on the official KENS 5 Facebook page and come on an adventure with us into the great Texas outdoors.

© 2018 KENS