Texas Outdoors | No room for anxiety on the Medicine Wall

If you've never done real rock climbing, you need to know it is not for the faint of heart!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It doesn't matter from what height it is, everyone knows that shear terror the moment you start to fall. That fear has always made me have a healthy respect for heights.

I'm not afraid of high places, in fact they have always intrigued me. That's why when someone suggested I try rock climbing at Medicine Wall, I jumped at the chance.

"It's free and open to the public, as long as the park is open" says Texas Climbers Coalition executive director Alyssa Garza. TCC owns Medicine Wall, a sheer limestone cliff offering every level of climber an opportunity.

It's located off 1604, just east of N.W. Military Drive, near Eisenhauer Park. But don't think it's as simple as walking up to it and climbing to the top. "You need special shoes and gear" says professional guide and climber Adam Mitchell.

Even with the special gear and knowing I had the pro on the other end of a rope, run through safety hooks and tied to a harness I was wearing, it was horrifyingly, exhilarating!

Let me warn you though...DO NOT TRY THIS ON YOUR OWN! Always have someone with you who knows what they are doing and who has experience climbing. If you want to check it out, here's a link to the website.