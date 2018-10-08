San Antonio — It's just like riding a bicycle.

Well, except for the pack of speed-crazed, thrill-seeking kids racing past you!

I had never tried BMX racing, but boy what a hoot. I had often passed by the track and always said, "I'm going to stop by there one day," so I finally did.

"We have people of all ages come out here; 2-year-olds to guys in the 60's to moms," says Lonestar BMX president Tad Robertson. In fact, Robertson says they have kids who grow up on the track, race through high school and college, then return at some point with their kids to introduce them.

It's a relatively inexpensive sport to get into. Most BMX bikes can be bought at any sporting goods store, but if you're going to really compete you'll need to lay out a little more cash for a true BMX bike. Robertson says the track gets them for about $350, but they also rent them if you're not sure about buying.

The track is located on the west side of Blanco Road, just north of Huebner. It's an official American Bicycle Association track, which means if you join you can use any ABABMX track facility in the country. Membership costs $60 dollars a year.

The track usually operates 4 nights a week. Practices are held on Tuesday nights and cost $7 to ride. Clinics are held on Wednesday evenings, they're $10; racing is held on Thursday and Saturday nights, which costs $14, but you don't have to be a member to try it your first time.

It's a great sport in which you can get your whole family involved and at the same time and incredible workout for the adults and a great way to make sure your kids get enough exercise, while all they think they're doing is having fun.

If you're interested you can click on this link to go to their website, or call Tad Robertson at 210-920-5674 for more information.

