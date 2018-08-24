This week's edition of Texas Outdoors isn't out in the field, but we're getting ready for that.

Dove hunting season is just a couple of weeks away, and KENS 5's Barry Davis wanted to find out what to expect.

Owen Fitzsimmons leads the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's dove hunting program. He said dove hunting brings in more than 400 million dollars to the state every year, partly because it is the first hunting season to come around.

"It's a popular sport for kids and adults. Everyone alike can get out there. You don't need much equipment: Just a place to sit, a shotgun and some shells and you're ready to go," Fitzsimmons said.

There is a 15-dove limit for hunters.

"They're tough to shoot, they're fast, they're quick, they're agile and that's part of the fun. You get out there, blast away and do your best. It's a challenging sport," Fitzsimmons said.

