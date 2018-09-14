SAN ANTONIO — The beautiful thing about fishing is, its inexpensive. You don't have to buy a boat. You don't have to drop $100 on a fishing pole and you don't have to travel long distances to do it...especially when the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department brings the fish, to you.

TPWD has a great fish stocking program, where they put fish in city and county lakes and rivers across the state. They recently stocked Southside Lion's Park and Miller's Pond in San Antonio, so I grabbed a couple of poles, threw my tackle box in the back of the truck and headed out.

The moment I arrived, I met a woman who was walking up from the lake with a tale of "the one that got away." She said she never keeps them, just loves to fish and Southside Lion's Park is so convenient she drops a line at least once a week.

I also ran into J.J. Ford, who told me he fishes with his brother, Mark, almost every day. They already had 4 nice sized "ol whiskers" on their stringer. I got my poles, my tackle box, the night crawlers and chicken livers I bought on the way there and baited up.

I cast one line and set the pole, but before I could get the other line even baited up, I had a bite. I dropped the second pole, grabbed the first, gave it a firm tug back...and missed the fish. I ended up catching 3 catfish between 1- 1 1/2 pounds in about an hour and a half. But, I also have to tell on myself...I missed probably eight or ten others.

