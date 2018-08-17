We're doing something a little different on this week's Texas Outdoors. There will be no hunting guns or fishing poles, wheels, ropes or trapeze swings.

This is something far more relaxing, and perhaps the best part for some folks: You don't even have to leave San Antonio's city limits.

If you haven't been to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens in the past few years, you need to check it out.

"This was an eight-acre expansion that we took on, and it's been about 20 years in the making," said Connie Swann of the San Antonio Botanical Gardens.

The results are astonishing. The expansion includes a culinary garden, where you can learn far more than what's printed on a label.

"A lot of families don't know where their food comes from," Swann said. "And we wanted to make sure families knew this is what an eggplant looks like. This is what an artichoke looks like. This is what quinoa looks like."

They even have cooking classes where they use herbs and vegetables grown here, like the giant okra.

"It's a really magical experience for people who didn't have that growing up or children who live in the center of the city and don't have this type of land to be able to grow these type of veggies, so they can come here and have that experience," Swann said.

But perhaps for parents who come here, it's this addition that's most relaxing... at least for them: The family adventure garden is a place where kids can cut loose.

Tawnya Brooks has brought her children several times since the kids area opened and says the best thing is the kids have fun and have no idea they're actually learning.

"They love to come. We pack a lunch...and enjoy it," she said. "They did the tumble hill and they got messy and muddy and they tried to do the sand area and they got muddy, but then we came over here and rinsed off a little bit."

"And you're okay with that?" I asked.

"Yes, that's what being 6 and 8 is all about!"

There's a splash fountain and running creek, play houses and things to make kids want to come.

"Kids can touch in this part of the garden. And before I think it was a little unclear whether the kids could run in certain spaces. This is for them." Swann said.

There is also a full-service restaurant in the Gardens. I'm told it serves a great Sunday brunch.

It's clear that the San Antonio Botanical Gardens has changed. And if you haven't been yet, you're missing a great chance to experience a little piece of the country in the heart of the city.

Admission is $12 for adults and $9 for kids 3-13, or you can buy a family membership for just $75. And that includes a ton of events they have throughout the year.

It doesn't have to be crazy or in the country. If you have something or someplace you'd like us to check out, email bdavis@kens5.com or hit me up on the KENS 5 Facebook page, and go on an adventure with us into the great Texas outdoors.

