Catch a view of the San Antonio river you've never seen | Texas Outdoors

You've never had a more relaxing journey along San Antonio's Riverwalk than if you're actually in the water.

SAN ANTONIO — There are more than a million people all around you and almost the only sound you hear is birds chirping, runners jogging by and a quiet splash as your paddle cuts through the water.

Up until now, hardly anyone has been actually on the San Antonio river between the Nueces Street bridge and South Alamo. Now, you can do it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"I hope we can get not only tourists, but residents out here to enjoy the San Antonio river", Victor Rivera, owner of Texas River Company, said. Rivera now rents kayaks and paddle boards along the King William stretch of the river.

Rivera used to run his business along 281, where the Guadalupe crosses America's only highway that runs from the southern border to the northern border. Now he's hoping to cash in downtown.

Where, north of the Nueces St. bridge, restaurants line the Riverwalk, there is no place to eat or drink. This stretch, you better bring your own. "Bring a cooler, bring snacks, beverages and come on out so you can spend an hour or two on the river."