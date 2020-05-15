Texas Outdoors: A lazy trip down the Camino Real

It's the kind of social distancing you actually look forward to...paddling along a quiet river, just you and a canoe!

When you find something truly enjoyable, you want to share it with your family and friends...people you care about. Here is a great way you can share something people and peaceful, or get in a great workout and still maintain your social distance.

The Camino Real Paddling Trail, on the Colorado River near Bastrop is a gorgeous piece of water. The Lower Colorado River Authority operates power generation stations along the river, so most times the water flows.

Jaime Hanchui has been paddling the river for more than 20 years. Now she owns "Rising Phoenix Adventures" offering canoe & kayak trips as short as six miles, all the way to the coast if you want to do it.

"Our sport is growing fast," says Hanchui. She offers tours 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and says it's always busy. So much so now, the kayak and canoe trips have turned into racing.