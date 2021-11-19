Stepping inside the world's largest bouncy castle | Texas Outdoors

It may leave you exhausted, but you may have the biggest smile you've had in a long time!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It kept growing out of the ground like something I had never seen! When we were invited to get a sneak peek at the world's largest bouncy castle, I thought "Okay, this will be cool."

Boy, was that an understatement.

The Big Bounce America castle is 13,000 square feet of bouncing, sliding, climbing fun! There is also a DJ playing music and games inside the castle, as if you needed something else to stimulate the kids.

"My favorite thing is to just stand at the door and look at the kids faces when they get inside," saif tour manager Danilee Hodges.

But it's not just for kids. Hodges said, "We sometimes squeeze in afternoon sessions for adults."

When totally inflated, the castle itself is more than three stories tall. Along with it, there are five or six other inflatables, including an obstacle course that is at least 400 yards long.

You have your chance to shed the stress of the world and revert back to your childhood. But, if you plan on going, you better get online and get your tickets quick. Reservations sell out fast.

If you would like to check out The Big Bounce America or buy your tickets, click here.