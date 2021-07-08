Shining a colorful light on kayaking the San Marcos river | Texas Outdoors

The lights, along with the see-through kayaks, allow you to literally watch everything that is in the river as you float along.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — You wouldn’t normally think about kayaking the San Marcos River at night, but add some L.E.D. lights to a see through kayak and you have a recipe for a new experience!

Most times of the day you can find people, mainly college students, in and around the San Marcos River. But now, you can find them there at night, too! Paddle SMTX has come up with a way to take colorful lights along with you and you watch everything in the water below you.

“So we strapped up some LED’s on the bottom of a kayak, went outside and said this is the coolest thing ever, we got to bring other people to try it,” says Luke Adamson, one of the 5 brothers who own Paddle SMTX. People are literally lining up to try it now. Paddle SMTX runs two trips a night with their L.E.D. lighted kayaks, 7 days a week. In the late spring, through the fall, they are booked almost every night.

The lights, along with the see-through kayaks, allow you to literally watch everything that is in the river as you float along. The night we went, we saw tons of fish, turtles and even a beaver. That was just in the water, along the bank and in the trees we saw racoons, herons, and ducks nesting on the bank. The river is as much alive at night, maybe even more than it is during the day.